3 Healthy Veggie Sides You’ll Want to Eat All Spring Long

Nothing says spring like plates piled high with brightly colored veggies, and these side dishes from the new cookbook Siriously Delicious ($27, amazon.com) are exactly that. And nope, that's not a typo in the book's title: The collection of 100 simple, satisfying recipes comes from blogger and Today show contributor Siri Daly. We love these three recipes especially, because they all star produce that's in season during the warmer months. Read on to learn how to make rainbow potato salad with crispy shallots, a manchego summer squash gratin, and zucchini "linguini" with pistachio and pea pesto.

RELATED: These 6 Dinner Salads are Anything But Boring

Rainbow Potato Salad with Crispy Shallots

Serves: 8

Hands on time: 30 Minutes

Total time: 55 Minutes

2 pounds multicolored baby potatoes, halved

½ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup chopped celery

2 Tbsp. whole buttermilk

2 Tbsp. whole-grain mustard

2 Tbsp chopped fresh chives

1 Tbsp. white vinegar

1½ tsp. kosher salt

¾ tsp. black pepper

¼ tsp. paprika

2 large hard-cooked eggs, peeled and chopped

2 shallots, thinly sliced crosswise

⅓ cup all-purpose flour

⅓ cup canola oil

1. Bring a large stockpot of salted water to a boil over high. Add the potatoes, and cook until fork-tender, about 12 minutes. Drain, and cool for 15 minutes.

2. Stir together the mayonnaise, celery, buttermilk, mustard, chives, vinegar, salt, pepper, and paprika in a large bowl. Stir in the potatoes and chopped eggs, lightly smashing to break apart the potatoes.

3. Toss the shallots in flour, shaking off any excess. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Fry the shallots until golden brown and crispy, 3 to 4 minutes. Drain on paper towels. Serve the shallots sprinkled over the potato salad.

RELATED: 9 Meal Prep Ideas for the Week That Are Super Popular on Pinterest

Manchego Summer Squash Gratin

Serves: 8

Hands-on time: 10 Minutes

Total time: 35 Minutes

2 medium zucchini

2 medium-sized yellow squash

3 tablespoons olive oil

1¼ tsp. kosher salt

¾ tsp. black pepper

1½ cups shredded Manchego cheese

1 cup panko (Japanese-style breadcrumbs)

1. Preheat the oven to 450°F with an oven rack about 8 inches from the heat. Using a mandoline or sharp knife, slice the zucchini and the yellow squash thinly on the bias into ¼-inch-thick slices. Toss with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, 1 teaspoon of the salt, and ½ teaspoon of the pepper. Spread half of the squash mixture in a lightly greased, 11- x 7-inch baking dish. Sprinkle with ¾ cup of the cheese, and top with the remaining half of squash. Bake until tender, 15 to 20 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, stir together the panko and remaining ¾ cup cheese, 1 tablespoon olive oil, and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Remove the casserole from the oven, and sprinkle with the panko mixture. Return to the oven, and bake for 5 minutes. Increase the temperature to a high broil (do not remove the dish), and broil until the top is golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes.

Read to ditch added sugar? Sign up for our 14-Day Sugar Detox Challenge!

Zucchini Linguini with Pistachio-and-Pea Pesto

Serves: 4

Hands-on time: 15 Minutes

Total time: 30 Minutes

4 large zucchini (skin left on or peeled off, depending on preference)

1 tsp. kosher salt

½ cup raw, unsalted, shelled pistachios

½ cup frozen green peas, thawed

2 Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for garnish

1 Tbsp. chopped fresh basil

1 garlic clove

½ tsp. black pepper

¾ cup plus 2 tablespoons olive oil

1. Using a vegetable peeler, peel the zucchini lengthwise to make long, flat “noodles.” Once you see the seeds, turn the zucchini and repeat the process.

2. Place the zucchini noodles in a colander, sprinkle with½ teaspoon of the salt, and let stand 15 to 20 minutes. Wrap the zucchini noodles in paper towels, and press to release the excess moisture.

3. Process the pistachios, peas, Parmesan, basil, garlic, and ¼ teaspoon each of the salt and pepper in a blender or food processor until well combined, about 5 seconds. With the blender running, pour ¾ cup of the olive oil in a slow, steady stream through the food chute, and process until smooth.

4. Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over high, swirling to coat. Remove from the heat, and add the zucchini noodles to quickly heat through, stirring constantly, about 1 minute. Add ⅓ cup of the pesto and the remaining ¼ teaspoon each of the salt and pepper. Toss to coat; garnish with grated Parmesan, if desired.

Excerpted from Siriously Delicious by Siri Daly. Copyright © 2018 Oxmoor House. Reprinted with permission from Time Inc. Books, a division of Meredith Corporation. New York, NY. All rights reserved.