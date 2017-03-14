This Healthier Sesame Chicken Tastes Just Like Takeout

You know the feeling all too well: After a particularly long day, the most appealing dinner option is your favorite order from the takeout place you have on speed dial. But whether you’re partial to pad thai or a slice (or three) of pepperoni pizza, meals that come in plastic containers or cardboard boxes are typically not packed with superfoods.

That doesn’t mean you have to give up your go-to dinners though: In fact, most of your favorite take-away meals can be made way healthier at home with smarter ingredients. Take this roast sesame chicken recipe, for example. It combines lean protein with good-for-you add-ins that make the meal taste amazing—without wrecking your healthy eating plan.

Reduced-sodium soy sauce is mixed with ginger and just one tablespoon each of honey and sesame oil to make a low-calorie coating for the chicken. Add to that vibrant veggies like green beans, cauliflower, and yellow bell peppers, and your plate gets a colorful kick that’s full of important nutrients. Green beans are high in fiber, while yellow bell peppers and cauliflower are packed with vitamin C, which is known to support the immune system.

Watch this video to see how you can whip up this simple stir-fry. It only takes 15 minutes from start to finish (yes, really) and clocks in at about 335 calories per serving. So in the same amount of time it would take to get Chinese food delivered, you can have this nutritious dinner on your plate.