Healthy Recipes to Weather a Hurricane



Courtesy Jackie Newgent

Hunkered down and ready to ride out Hurricane Sandy? We've got some healthy recipes from chef Jackie Newgent, RD, author of the Big Green Cookbook.

Hummus Pizza

1 can chickpeas (garbanzo beans)

3 tbsp. nut butter, such as almond butter

1 lemon

1 minced garlic clove

4 whole-wheat pocket-less pitas or lavash

Preparation:

Drain a can of organic chickpeas and mash using a mortar and pestle (or with a fork) along with a few dollops of nut butter, juice of a lemon, and one large minced garlic clove. Spread the hummus onto each of the whole-wheat pocket-less pitas or lavash. Add toppings as desired, such as thinly sliced cherry tomato, cucumber, shallot, and (if desired) fresh herbs. Season to taste. Cut into quarters, and serve. Makes 4 pizzas.

Tabbouleh of the Sea

1 cup bulgur wheat

Two 6-oz. cans minimal-mercury albacore tuna, drained, flaked with a fork

1 small cucumber, finely diced

1 medium vine-ripened tomato, diced

1/4 cup chopped flat-leaf herbs, such as parsley and/or basil (from plants)

1 shallot, minced

1 large clove garlic, minced

1/3 cup organic extra-virgin olive oil

Juice 1 lemon (3 tbsp.)

1 tsp. sea salt, or as needed

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper, or as needed

Preparation:

Place the wheat in a medium bowl and completely cover with fresh water, about 1 cup. Allow to stand for 1 hour. Drain well of any remaining liquid. Place the wheat in a large serving bowl along with the tuna, cucumber, tomato, herbs, shallot, and garlic. Stir to combine. Stir in the oil and lemon juice. Add salt and pepper as needed. If desired, stir in some lemon zest for added zing. Makes 4 servings.