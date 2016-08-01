9 Healthy Recipes Easy Enough to Make In a College Dorm Room

Whether you're bored with your salad bar go-tos or tired of waiting in long serving lines, it's natural to need a day off from the college cafeteria every once in a while. But that doesn't mean you need to have instant noodles! There are plenty of simple, nutritious, and cheap dishes you can whip up in your dorm room or dorm kitchen. Here, nine tasty ideas from The Hungry Healthy Student Cookbook ($10, amazon.com) and dietician Megan Roosevelt, RDN, founder of healthygrocerygirl.com. All you need is a mini-fridge and a microwave.

Overnight Oats

Yield: Serves 1

½ cup oats

1 cup almond milk

2 Tbsp. of chia seeds

Fresh fruits, nuts, nut butter for toppings

Add all ingredients into a small container (like a mason jar). Stir, cover, and place in refrigerator overnight. Enjoy cold the next day or re-heat and eat.

Courtesy of Megan Roosevelt, RDN

Blueberry, Oat & Honey Crumble

Yield: Serves 1

1 Tbsp. unsalted butter

2 oz. rolled oats

1 Tbsp. soft light brown sugar

2 tsp. clear honey

Generous pinch of ground cinnamon

2 oz. blueberries

Greek yogurt, to serve

Put the butter in a 7 fl. oz. microwave-proof mug and microwave on full power for 30 seconds or until melted. Stir in the oats, sugar, honey, and cinnamon and microwave on full power for 1 minute. Mix well, then stir in the blueberries and microwave on full power for 1 minute until the blueberry juices start to run. Serve with Greek yogurt.

Excerpted from The Hungry Healthy Student Cookbook

Chia Pudding

Yield: Serves 11 cup almond milk

¼ cup chia seeds

½ Tbsp. maple syrup

Add either 1 Tbsp. of cacao powder, 1 tsp. of cinnamon, 1 tsp. of vanilla extract, or 1 tsp. of natural jam for flavor

Add all ingredients into small container, stir. Cover and chill in refrigerator overnight. Stir in the morning and serve.

Courtesy of Megan Roosevelt, RDN

Banana Sushi

Yield: Serves 1

1 sprouted whole-wheat or gluten-free tortilla

2 Tbsp. of almond or peanut butter

1 ripe banana, peeled

Spread nut butter on tortilla. Add peeled banana and roll up. Slice into 1-inch pieces and serve.

Courtesy of Megan Roosevelt, RDN

Guacamole

Yield: Serves 4

2 ripe avocados, peeled, stoned, and chopped

Juice of 1 lime

6 cherry tomatoes, diced

1 Tbsp. chopped fresh coriander

â1-2 garlic cloves, crushed

Crackers or vegetable crudités, to serve

Put the avocados and lime juice in a bowl and mash together. Then stir in the remaining ingredients. Serve immediately with oatcakes or vegetable crudités.

Excerpted from The Hungry Healthy Student Cookbook

Apple Cupcakes

Yield: Serves 1

1 apple

2 Tbsp. almond butter (or nut butter of choice)

2 Tbsp. of nuts (walnuts recommended)

2 Tbsp. of dark chocolate chips

Wash and cut the apple in half, gently core out the seeds (apple should maintain a flat surface). Spread almond butter on the flat apple surface, sprinkle with nuts, chocolate chips, and serve.

Courtesy of Megan Roosevelt, RDN

Coconut Noodles in a Mug

Yield: Serves 1

3 spring onions, thinly sliced

3 ½ oz. zucchini, grated

1 tsp. wok oil

3½ fl. oz. coconut milk

¼ tsp. vegetable bouillon powder

½ tsp.Thai spice powder, such as Thai 7 spice or Thai 5 spice

Good pinch of ground turmeric (optional)

3 fl. oz. boiling water

1 oz. vermicelli rice noodles

10 cashew nuts, roughly chopped

Mix the spring onions, zucchini, and oil in a large, microwave-proof mug and microwave on medium power for 2 minutes. Stir in the coconut milk, bouillon powder, Thai spice, turmeric (if using), and boiling water. Microwave on medium power for 1 minute. Break the noodles into the mug and stir to mix. Microwave on medium power for 1 minute. Stir again and microwave on medium power for another 1½ minutes until the noodles are tender. Sprinkle with cashew nuts and serve.

Excerpted from The Hungry Healthy Student Cookbook

Greek Salad With Pita

Yield: Serves 1

3 ½ oz. feta cheese, crumbled into smallish chunks

8-10 fresh mint leaves, shredded

3 ½ oz. kalamata olives, pitted

2 tomatoes, chopped

Juice of 1 large lemon

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

1 tsp. dried oregano

4 pita breads

Lemon wedges, to serve

Put the feta, mint, olives, tomatoes, lemon juice, onion, and oregano in a bowl and toss together to mix. Tear the pita breads into bite-sized pieces, then toss with the other ingredients in the bowl. Serve immediately with lemon wedges.

Excerpted from The Hungry Healthy Student Cookbook

Spiced Passion Mug Cake

Yield: Serves 1

2 Tbsp. clear honey

1 oz. slightly salted butter, softened

1 egg

3 Tbsp. self-raising flour

1-inch piece of preserved stem ginger in syrup, drained and chopped

2-inch piece of carrot, finely grated

½ fresh or canned pineapple ring, chopped

1 Tbsp. cream cheese

1 Tbsp. preserved stem ginger syrup, to drizzle

Put the honey, butter, egg, flour, and ginger in a 12 fl. oz. microwave-proof mug and beat together until well mixed. Add the carrot and pineapple and mix well. Microwave on full power for 2 minutes or until just firm to touch and a cocktail stick inserted into the center comes out clean. Serve topped with the cream cheese and drizzled with the ginger syrup.

Excerpted from The Hungry Healthy Student Cookbook