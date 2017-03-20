4 Oatmeal Recipes That Will Make You Excited for Breakfast

There’s no denying that a bowl of plain oatmeal isn’t exactly exciting. But who said you had to eat the oats on their own? Because we’re all for playing around with healthy additions in the kitchen, we’ve come up with four brilliant ways to make your morning bowl of the healthy whole grain anything but boring.

Along with other hearty staples like eggs and Greek yogurt, oats are one of the best breakfast picks if you’re trying to eat well and still stick to a healthy meal plan. Not only are they full of fiber (one cup of dry oats packs a solid eight grams), they’re also packed with good-for-you vitamins and minerals, including magnesium, zinc, and vitamin E.

Maybe you’re thinking, “But aren’t carbs the devil?” If so, remember this: While super-processed carbohydrates like white bread, cookies, and cakes aren’t exactly superfoods, whole grains are a key way to stay balanced, healthy, and slim. That’s because they help keep digestion in check, lower cholesterol levels, and protect against weight gain by keeping you full for longer.

Watch this video to learn four delicious ways to dress up your a.m. meal using tasty ingredients you can feel good about. Got a sweet tooth? Try our Baked Samoa topping. Into spices? Try a chai-flavored bowl. Or stick with the classics like Banana Nut or Cranberry Cinnamon. We love that they’re so versatile. Even better, all four easy recipes will fuel you for the day, so you can say goodbye to mid-morning crashes for good. Seriously, we can’t wait for you to try them.