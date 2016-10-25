5 Ways to Use Avocado Frosting Instead of Nutella

At Health.com, we can’t sing the praises of avocado enough. We want to use it to make salad dressing, cocktails, even face masks,—you name it, we’ve got a healthy recipe swapping in an avocado for cream, butter, oil, or eggs. Why wouldn’t we, when the mild-flavored superfood provides healthy fats, appetite-satiating fiber, vitamins K, B6, E, and C?
At Health.com, we can’t sing the praises of avocado enough. We want to use it to make salad dressing, cocktails, even face masks,—you name it, we’ve got a healthy recipe swapping in an avocado for cream, butter, oil, or eggs. Why wouldn’t we, when the mild-flavored superfood provides healthy fats, appetite-satiating fiber, vitamins K, B6, E, and C?
But our favorite avocado creation yet is this glorious avocado frosting—it’s fudgy, low in sugar, and super versatile. So, if you’re a Nutella nut trying to cut calories, watch this video for a list of delicious foods that pair perfectly with this guilt-free option—or let your imagination run wild and let us know how YOU like to eat it.
RELATED: How to Make a Chocolate Avocado Smoothie
Toast: Take a slice of your favorite type of bread, toast it, and smear the frosting on. Add a few banana slices and blueberries for an extra boost of potassium and vitamin C and E.
Fruit: Craving a midnight snack? Make a fruit plate for dipping. Slice up an apple and add some high-in-antioxidant strawberries to the party. These superfoods are nutrient-rich and delicious!
Brownies: Brownies are amazing on their own, but adding a gooey frosting takes it to the next level. Layer on this avo-sensation for a healthier, replacement spread.
RELATED: How to Make a Healthier Whoopie Pie
Cookies: Any Oreo-lover will tell you—the best part about a crème-filled cookie is the middle. Make a class A whoopie pie by sandwiching our nutrient-rich frosting between two cakey chocolate cookies. Whoopee!
S’mores: Backyard camping isn’t complete without scary stories and s’mores. Replace the traditional chocolate square with our spread. The kids won’t notice if you don’t tell them.