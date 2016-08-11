How to Make Cucumber-Pineapple-Mint Popsicles

Need a healthy popsicle recipe? Of course you do! Three superstar ingredients come together in this healthy and refreshing summertime treat. Pineapple contains manganese to boost your metabolism, mint promotes digestion, and cucumber hydrates and reduces bloat. Watch the video for the recipe and the step-by-step demonstration, for what’s sure to become your favorite summer treat.

RELATED: How to Make a Mango-Mint Rum Slush

Ingredients

1 cup pineapple chunks (about 6 oz.)

½ large English cucumber (about 8 oz.), peeled, seeded, chopped

¼ cup fresh mint leaves

Juice of ½ lemon (about 1½ Tbsp.)

Pinch of salt

¼ cup honey

RELATED: 4 Delicious New Ways to Enjoy Cucumbers

Preparation

1. Combine all ingredients in a blender; blend until smooth. Pour into pop molds and freeze for at least 4 hours.

Note: The number of ice pops you'll get depends on the size of your pop molds. If you have 4-oz. molds, you'll get 4 pops. Smaller molds will yield more pops.