The Best Kitchen Gadgets for Healthy Meal Prep, According to Chefs

We get it: You want to cook more healthy meals at home, but dread all the prep work. Chopping, dicing, toasting, and roasting can take a lot of time. To help speed up the process (while still achieving the same delicious results), we reached out to culinary stars to find out what gadgets they use in their personal kitchens to infuse fresh flavors into their meals with ease. Here, four cook-light gadgets every kitchen needs, according to these top chefs.