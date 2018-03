Traditional lasagna recipes tend to call for ingredients that are high in calories and saturated fat. But with a few simple swaps, we were able to reduce the calorie count significantly in these healthier lasagna recipes while also boosting the amount of good-for-you nutrients. The result? Indulgent lasagna meals you can actually feel good about eating.

These recipes are easy to make, and most require about 15-20 minutes of prep. Know you have a busy week ahead? Chop all the fresh veggies on Sunday, refrigerate, and then toss everything together about an hour before you want to serve dinner.

We also love that these recipes are packed with calcium (thanks to low-fat cheese), protein (from lean meats like ground turkey), and plenty of filling fiber (we loaded them up with fresh veggies and pulses, like black beans). Bookmark your favorite lasagna recipes from this list for the next time you're craving lower-calorie comfort food.