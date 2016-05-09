3 Veggie Juice Cocktails That Make Happy Hour Healthier​

If “cocktail time” conjures up sugary sips and hot wings, good news: We created three delicious recipes to sneak some veggies into happy hour. As you've probably heard, experts believe alcohol may carry some health perks, including reduced risk of heart disease and stroke—but only if you drink in moderation. That means one drink per day for women, which translates to 1.5 oz. of sprits like vodka and tequila. That's a good number to keep in mind when mixing up the concoctions below.