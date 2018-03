There's nothing better than spending a cold winter day inside by the fire, whipping up delicious holiday treats for your friends and family. But all those baked goods you indulge in during the month of December can take a toll on your waistline; according to recent research from Cornell University, the average weight gain for Americans during the Christmas-New Year's season is 1.3 pounds. (What's more, it took half the participants in the study five months to shed the weight they'd gained during the holidays.)

The solution: We've rounded up some of our favorite healthy holiday treats that contain significantly less sugar and calories than their more fattening counterparts. From whole-wheat sugar cookies to chewy lemon bars to moist holiday cakes, there's something for everyone on this list. The best part? All of these treats are packed with flavor, thanks to better-for-you ingredients like ground cinnamon, dried cherries, low-fat yogurt, pure pumpkin, and fresh ginger—in other words, no one will notice that they're actually munching on healthier cookies and cakes. Happy baking!