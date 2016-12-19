The Trader Joe's Hors d’Oeuvres You Need for Your Next Party

Good news for the health-conscious party host: It is possible to serve frozen hors d'oeuvres that are actually nutritious (and just as tasty as the calorie bombs everyone knows and loves!). Consumer Reports recently set out to identify which frozen appetizers are low in calories, fat, and sodium, but still packed with flavor.

The watchdog organization had a team of "expert tasters" screen 72 better-for-you bites to find the most delicious options. Nutrition pros then chose the ones that met or came close to the Consumer Reports criteria for a healthy snack: That's no more than 200 calories, 5 grams of fat, and 480 milligrams of sodium per serving.

The result is a list of 20 yummy finger foods you can feel good about, all sold at popular supermarkets. But the best part? You can stock up for your next fête with just one stop: Trader Joe's dominated the winning group, with six different apps, from potstickers and samosas to spanakopita and tofu edamame nuggets. Check out these irresistible nibbles from the freezer section at TJs:

Trader Joe's Chicken Gyoza Potstickers

29 calories per piece

Stuffed with chicken, cabbage, onion, ginger, and garlic, these potstickers stood out for scoring "very good" on both nutrition and flavor, according to Consumer Reports.

Thai Joe's Lemongrass Chicken Stix

35 calories per piece

Sample one of these Thai-inspired party snacks for a hit of protein; each stick contains 2.5 grams.

Trader Joe's Spinach & Kale Bites

35 calories per piece

"Eat your greens" never sounded better. TJ's spinach and kale balls feature a subtle cheese flavor, while serving up important nutrients like iron and vitamin C.

Trader Joe's Spanakopita

53 calories per piece

Flaky phyllo on the outside and warm on the inside, these spinach pie pockets are a healthier alternative to other savory pastries.

Trader Joe's Handcrafted Vegetable Samosas

60 calories per piece

You can't go wrong with these samosas stuffed with Indian spices, potatoes, and vegetables.

Trader Joe's Tofu Edamame Nuggets

55 calories per piece

Packed with plant-based protein, these meatless minis will please vegetarians and carnivores alike.