The 4 Healthiest Things to Order at Five Guys, According to a Nutritionist

Five Guys is known for using fresh, never frozen, high-quality ingredients for its burgers, hot dogs, fries, and shakes. Even Barack Obama is a fan, known to order the Five Guys cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, jalapeño peppers, and mustard.

The burger joint is reported to be the most rapidly growing fast food chain in the U.S., with nearly 1,500 locations and another 1,500 in development. And in 2017, in a poll of more than 100,000 Americans, Five Guys was ranked as the best burger chain in the U.S., with the West Coast chain In-N-Out Burger falling to second place.

While Five Guys has a cult-like following, the chain actually has some of the highest-calorie options of all national burger chains, thanks in part to the ginormous portions and a sweet bun that packs 260 calories on its own.

For example, according to the Five Guys menu and nutrition facts, the regular size serving of fries has 953 calories—about half the calories many women need in an entire day—while the large has a whopping 1,314 calories. A Five Guys cheeseburger weighs in at 840 calories, while a Wendy’s cheeseburger has 570 calories. When it comes to the milkshakes, you’re starting off at 870 calories and 82 grams of sugar (around 20 teaspoons)—before adding any of the free mix-ins.

So what’s a person with a serious Five Guys craving to do? Stick to one of these four healthiest options. Keep your order simple and opt for the smallest portion size.

Little Hamburger: 480 calories, 26 grams fat, 380 milligrams sodium Little Cheeseburger (no bun): 290 calories, 30.5 grams fat, 360 milligrams sodium Hot Dog (no bun): 285 calories, 26 grams fat, 800 milligrams sodium Veggie Sandwich: 440 calories, 15 grams fat, and 1,040 milligrams sodium

Remember, these nutrition facts do not include all the extra toppings. Review the Five Guys online menu and nutrition facts so you can have a foolproof plan before you order.