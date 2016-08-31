This Healthy Eggs Benedict Recipe Calls for Smoked Salmon and Avocado Sauce

English muffins topped with ham topped with poached eggs, swimming in buttery hollandaise sauce—eggs Benedict is the all-time classic, super-rich brunch dish. But if you don't want to spend the rest of your Sunday asleep on the couch (not that there's anything wrong with that!), the eggy favorite needs an update.

In our quest to bring you healthier twists on indulgent dishes that still taste amazing (see chocolate pudding, protein pancakes, and whoopie pies), we decided to tackle this 800-pound gorilla. What we found is that with a few simple swaps, you can have a creamy and completely satisfying eggs Benedict recipe that actually provides vegetables, omega-3s, fiber, B vitamins, and a medicine cabinet's worth of minerals.

In place of the English muffins, we used portobello mushrooms. Buh-bye blah empty carbs, hello antioxidant-rich, immunity-boosting caps of deliciousness.

Then we needed a replacement for the ham. There's not much to write home about ham, except protein and lots of salt. But you want that smoky flavor in your Benny. Smoked wild salmon proved to be the perfect swap.

Finally, We created an avocado-based creamy sauce to replace the hollandaise. Because, avocado.

Enjoy!

Healthy Eggs Benedict

Serves: 2 (can be doubled)

Extra-virgin olive oil

2 medium portobello mushrooms

Salt and pepper

½ medium avocado

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

2 Tbsp. boiling water

½ tsp. honey

Pinch of cayenne, optional

1 Tbsp. white vinegar

2 large eggs

1 to 2 oz. smoked wild salmon