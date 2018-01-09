10 Nutritionists and Health Editors Share What They Actually Eat for Dessert

“I'm a chocolate addict! I have dark chocolate in some form almost every single day. I also allow my clients to have a portion of dark chocolate daily as long as it's 70% cocoa or higher, and only a 1-ounce serving size. I’m currently obsessed with Hu Kitchen chocolate bars and always keep some in my office fridge to have with a decaf coffee in the afternoon. Dark chocolate is high in antioxidants and the fats help prevent a blood sugar spike. So it's really the perfect sweet treat!”

—Brooke Alpert, RD, author of The Diet Detox

To buy: $45 for a pack of 6, amazon.com