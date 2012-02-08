Healthy Cooking on the Cheap: Leftover Makeovers

Clean out your fridge this week with three delicious meals that utilize leftovers! Extra cooked rice, potatoes, beans and cheese go into these meals, making them not only incredibly tasty but also economical. Enjoy!

Grocery list

brown rice

4 eggs

snow peas

2 green onions

1 large sweet potato

1 quart milk

maple syrup

2 red bell peppers

2 cups raw shrimp

sesame oil

6 oz. bow-tie pasta

1 large bunch Lacinato kale

2 chicken sausage links

2 cloves garlic

cooked black beans

feta cheese, crumbled

fish sauce



Shrimp Fried Rice

A quick and delicious way to use up leftover rice!

Serves 4

about 2 cups of cooked rice, preferably from the night before

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 tbsp. oil (I use canola at home)

1 handful snow peas, thinly sliced on a diagonal

1 green onion, minced

1/2 red bell pepper, small diced

2 cups raw shrimp, peeled and deveined

1/2 tsp. sesame oil

1 tbsp. fish sauce (or to taste)

1. Heat the oil in a large skillet or wok over medium-high heat. Once hot, add the eggs and lightly scramble until almost done. Scoop eggs out and place in a small bowl on the side.

2. Adjust the heat to high, and add the scallions, snow peas, bell pepper, and shrimp to the pan. Saute briefly until shrimp are pink and curled.

3. Add rice, scrambled eggs, sesame oil and fish sauce to the pan and toss together. Serve.

Pasta with Beans, Kale and Sausage

This is my favorite way to clean out the fridge.

Serves 4

6 oz. bow-tie pasta (I just eyeball it and use half a bag)

1 large bunch Lacinato kale, roughly chopped

1 tbsp. olive oil

2 chicken sausage links, sliced (I used Trader Joe’s jalapeno chicken sausage)

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes

1/2 cup black beans

1/2 cup feta cheese, crumbled

1/2 tsp. salt (to taste)

1/4 tsp. black pepper

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook pasta until it's el dente, then drain and set aside.

2. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Once hot, add the sliced chicken sausage. Cook sausage for about five minutes, until golden on both sides. Add the garlic, kale, red pepper flakes, and a sprinkle of sea salt. Continue sauteing until kale begins to wilt. Add black beans and heat through.

3. Add hot pasta, feta cheese, and pepper to the kale. Season with additional sea salt to taste. Serve.

Whole Wheat Sweet Potato Pancakes

Try sneaking in a vegetable for breakfast or dinner! Your family will thank you, I promise.

Serves 4

1 large sweet potato, baked then mashed with a fork

1 cup white flour

1 cup whole wheat flour

4 ts.p baking powder

1 tsp. salt

2 tbsp. brown sugar

2 cups milk

2 eggs, slightly beaten

butter to grease skillet

maple syrup for serving

1. Grease a large skillet with butter and heat over medium-high heat.

2. Combine all ingredients, mixing just until combined and drop in quarter-cup servings onto hot skillet. Cook for about two minutes on each side, then serve with warm maple syrup.