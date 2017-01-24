How to Make a Cinnamon Roll That’s Actually Good for You

Post by Beth Lipton

An ooey-gooey cinnamon roll—with its drippy frosting and spicy aroma—is truly one of the most luscious and indulgent treats we can think of. It's no accident that you can smell one of those cinnamon-roll stands at the mall or airport from all the way down the hall. It's tough to resist a cinnamon roll. Did we mention the drippy frosting and spicy aroma??

Sadly, once you've licked the last of that frosting off your fingers, the inevitable sugar crash happens, and you end up feeling not so energetic, and a little bit icky.

Not to worry, though: Now you can have your cinnamon roll and eat it, too. We created a version that is free of both grains and refined sugar, and you make it in the microwave, so it's super-quick. Stir the ingredients together in a mug, zap it for a minute, and you're good to go. Plus, this recipe serves one, so no need to share (we won't tell).

One caveat: Our version hits the flavor notes of a cinnamon roll (it's deliciously cinnamony, and it has a luscious vanilla frosting on top), but it isn't a Cinnabon. It has a lighter, more soufflé-like texture. And while it's sweet, it's far less so than that airport cinnamon roll. Of course, when you're done with it, you'll feel good and have the energy to tackle your day, so we think it's a great trade-off.

Our cinnamon roll is perfect as an indulgent snack or even for breakfast (yay, frosting for breakfast!). The cake will puff up a lot in the microwave and then fall when it comes out (no worries, this is normal). And if you like raisins or chopped nuts in your cinnamon roll, feel free to add a little bit of either (or both) to the cake before cooking.

RELATED: 13 High-Protein Breakfast Recipes and Ideas

Grain-Free Cinnamon Roll for One

Serves: 1

Cake

3 Tbsp. blanched almond flour

1 tsp. cinnamon

¼ tsp. baking powder

Pinch of salt

Pinch of nutmeg, optional

1 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. coconut oil

2 Tbsp. maple syrup

1½ Tbsp. unsweetened almond or coconut milk

½ tsp. vanilla extract

1 large egg, beaten

Frosting

1 Tbsp. coconut butter (such as Artisana)

1 tsp. maple syrup

1 tsp. hot water

¼ tsp. vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Instructions