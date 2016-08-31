How to Make Healthier Chicken Salad

Try this easy recipe for a quick weeknight meal.
Here’s a delicious way to incorporate protein and veggies into one easy meal that's perfect for when you’re running from work to an evening event. This easy-to-make, two-ingredient recipe for chicken salad replaces the classic binding ingredient, mayonnaise, with one of our favorite superfoods: avocado. Watch the video for a step-by-step demonstration. It will definitely satisfy your hunger while giving you a dose of healthy nutrients at the same time.
Ingredients
1 cooked chicken breast, chopped
1 avocado, mashed
Salt and pepper, to taste
Preparation
1. Combine chopped chicken and avocado in a bowl.
2. Gently mash the avocado into the chopped chicken.
3. Add salt and pepper, to taste.