5 Healthy Chia Recipes from Around the Web

We all remember the goofy TV jingle, but ch-ch-ch-chia is having a major comeback as a health food, not a toy for green-thumbed kids. These tiny seeds are loaded with protein, fiber, beneficial fatty acids, and antioxidants. Sprinkle them on morning oatmeal for an extra burst of energy, add them to a smoothie, or try one of these delicious recipes any time of day.

Raw Cacao Hemp Truffles (via The Flour Sack)

Even the healthiest eater needs a little indulgence every once in a while. Whirl up a batch of these no-bake treats in a food processor — all you need is dates, walnuts, oats, hemp and chia seeds, cacao, and a pinch of sea salt.

Yelena / Cooking Melangery

Whole-Wheat Linguine with Beet Puree and Chia Seeds (via Cooking Melangery)

This bright red pasta will definitely steal the spotlight on the dinner table. In addition to looking flashy, it’s also pretty healthy. The pasta (whole-wheat, of course) gets its punchy color from beets and plenty of flavor from toasted walnuts, chia seeds, and goat cheese.

Blue Apron

Eggplant Parmesan with Chia (via Blue Apron)

In this ultimate comfort food dish, chia subs in for egg, adding extra fiber, protein, and antioxidants. After prepping the eggplant slices, bake them in the oven with plenty of lycopene-rich tomato sauce, basil leaves, and of course, mozzarella cheese.

Sofia / Betacyanin

Blood Orange Chia Pudding (via Betacyanin)

Turn plain chia seeds into rich, creamy pudding by soaking them in any milk for a few hours (overnight for best results). This healthy recipe uses cashew milk and orange juice, so it’s totally vegan.

Lana / The Second Renaissance

Superfood Butternut Squash Loaf (via The Second Renaissance)

Power up for the day with a slice of this gluten-free, sugar-free bread. Quinoa and buckwheat flours and flax, chia, and hemp seeds are only some of the healthy ingredients in this slightly sweet breakfast loaf.