Healthy Basil Guacamole for Super Bowl Sunday

For me, Super Bowl Sunday isn't just about the game—-it's about the food! Buffalo chicken wings, seven-layer taco dip, and cheese-covered casseroles... obviously, the typical fare is fun to eat. My favorite dishes, however, are not very friendly on my waistline, especially if I snack all game long, so I created a healthy and relatively low-calorie guacamole recipe to enjoy next Sunday.
It's made with an all-star cast of ingredients--avocado, Greek yogurt, fresh basil, garlic, and onion--which amp up the nutrients, satiety, and flavor profile.
This dip is so rich and delicious, you won't even know it's been healthified!
Ingredients:
- 1 large ripe avocado, halved, seeded, and peeled
- 12 fresh basil leaves
- 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup chopped onion
- 1.5 tbsp lime juice
- 1 tbsp minced garlic
- 1/2 tsp sea salt
Directions: Combine all ingredients in a food process and blend well. Serve chilled or at room temperature with tortilla chips, crackers, or crudites.
