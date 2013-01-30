Healthy Basil Guacamole for Super Bowl Sunday

For me, Super Bowl Sunday isn't just about the game—-it's about the food! Buffalo chicken wings, seven-layer taco dip, and cheese-covered casseroles... obviously, the typical fare is fun to eat. My favorite dishes, however, are not very friendly on my waistline, especially if I snack all game long, so I created a healthy and relatively low-calorie guacamole recipe to enjoy next Sunday.

Tina Haupert
January 30, 2013

Buffalo chicken wings, seven-layer taco dip, and cheese-covered casseroles... obviously, the typical fare is fun to eat. My favorite dishes, however, are not very friendly on my waistline, especially if I snack all game long, so I created a healthy and relatively low-calorie guacamole recipe to enjoy next Sunday.

It's made with an all-star cast of ingredients--avocado, Greek yogurt, fresh basil, garlic, and onion--which amp up the nutrients, satiety, and flavor profile.

This dip is so rich and delicious, you won't even know it's been healthified!

Ingredients:

  • 1 large ripe avocado, halved, seeded, and peeled 

  • 12 fresh basil leaves

  • 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

  • 1/4 cup chopped onion

  • 1.5 tbsp lime juice

  • 1 tbsp minced garlic

  • 1/2 tsp sea salt

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a food process and blend well. Serve chilled or at room temperature with tortilla chips, crackers, or crudites.

