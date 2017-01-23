These Grain-Free Banana-Chai Muffins Can Be Made in the Blender

Our easy banana muffin recipe yields satisfying, energizing breakfasts for the whole week. And the muffins are so yummy, they taste like a treat.
Post by Beth Lipton
Grab-and-go breakfasts often mean fast-food sodium bombs that leave us feeling less-than-energetic and hungry again too soon. But who really has time to make something wholesome in the morning?
Problem solved: You can whip up these delicious grain-free, satisfying muffins in minutes.
Toss a few ingredients into a high-speed blender or food processor, blend, pour into muffin cups and bake. Watch the video above to see how these easy banana muffins come together.
It's a simple weekend-friendly recipe that yields you healthy, tasty breakfasts for the whole week. And the muffins are so yummy, they feel like a treat.
Did we mention they have no refined sugar, and are filled with antioxidant-rich spices that will remind you of your favorite tea (and make you even more gorgeous)?
Blender Banana-Chai Muffins
Yield: 12
3 ripe bananas (about 6 oz. each), thawed if frozen
4 large eggs
5 pitted dates (about 1½ oz.)
½ cup (128g) almond butter
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
2 tsp. vanilla extract
½ cup (56g) coconut flour
1 tsp. baking powder
½ tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. ground cardamom
1 ½ tsp. cinnamon
½ tsp. ground ginger
Pinch of black pepper
¼ tsp. salt
- Preheat oven to 350ºF. Line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper or foil liners.
- In a high-speed blender, blend bananas, eggs, dates, almond butter, olive oil and vanilla until smooth. Add coconut flour, baking powder, baking soda and spices; blend.
- Divide batter among baking cups. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean. Let cool in pan on a wire rack for 5 minutes, then transfer muffins to rack to cool completely. Store any leftover muffins in a ziplock bag in the refrigerator, or wrap individually in plastic wrap, place in a freezer bag and freeze.