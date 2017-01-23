These Grain-Free Banana-Chai Muffins Can Be Made in the Blender

Post by Beth Lipton

Grab-and-go breakfasts often mean fast-food sodium bombs that leave us feeling less-than-energetic and hungry again too soon. But who really has time to make something wholesome in the morning?

Problem solved: You can whip up these delicious grain-free, satisfying muffins in minutes.

Toss a few ingredients into a high-speed blender or food processor, blend, pour into muffin cups and bake. Watch the video above to see how these easy banana muffins come together.

It's a simple weekend-friendly recipe that yields you healthy, tasty breakfasts for the whole week. And the muffins are so yummy, they feel like a treat.

Did we mention they have no refined sugar, and are filled with antioxidant-rich spices that will remind you of your favorite tea (and make you even more gorgeous)?

Blender Banana-Chai Muffins

Yield: 12

3 ripe bananas (about 6 oz. each), thawed if frozen

4 large eggs

5 pitted dates (about 1½ oz.)

½ cup (128g) almond butter

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 tsp. vanilla extract

½ cup (56g) coconut flour

1 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. ground cardamom

1 ½ tsp. cinnamon

½ tsp. ground ginger

Pinch of black pepper

¼ tsp. salt