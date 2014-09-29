The Super Spice You Should Be Eating

Looking for an easy way to improve your whole-body health with very little effort? Add some turmeric to your diet.

This super spice does more than give curry its bright yellow hue—it has also been used in India for centuries as a medicinal herb. Now, research is backing up the claims: studies suggest that a compound in turmeric called curcumin has potent health powers, like helping the brain repair itself, delaying liver damage, and reducing your body's negative response to eating high-fat meals.

Not sure how to bump up your intake? Try making a few of these yummy, curry-inspired dishes each week and eat your way to better health.

Chicken Stew with Green Olives

Toss a bunch of pantry staples in the slow cooker in the morning, and come home to a healthy, warming supper with a Mediterranean twist. Whip up some couscous (ready in 5 minutes!) and you're set. Get the recipe: Chicken Stew with Green Olives

Photo: MyRecipes.com

Curried Lentil Soup

Curry, a spice mixture that contains turmeric, gives this protein- and fiber-packed vegetarian soup plenty of punch. Get the recipe: Curried Lentil Soup

Photo: MyRecipes.com

Coconut-Curry Beef

Put down that takeout menu! Whip up this Thai-inspired dish in the slow cooker, and watch everyone gobble it up. Get the recipe: Coconut-Curry Beef

Photo: MyRecipes.com

Curried Deviled Eggs with Chutney

Give this potluck favorite some exotic appeal with turmeric-filled curry powder and the sweet-spicy bite of mango chutney. Get the recipe: Curried Deviled Eggs with Chutney

Photo: MyRecipes.com

Curried Tuna Wraps

Turn plain tuna salad into a gourmet lunch with curry powder, hoisin sauce, red onion, and dried currants (swap raisins or grapes if you prefer). Get the recipe: Curried Tuna Wraps

Photo: MyRecipes.com