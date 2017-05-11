The Health Benefits of Kefir

We hear it all the time: “Eat probiotic foods for a healthy gut.” If you know you’re supposed to be eating good bacteria but aren’t quite sure how it benefits your belly, we’ve got you covered. In this video, we’re talking about the probiotic-rich drink kefir. You might not know about kefir yet, but it boasts some serious health perks!

Kefir is a fermented milk beverage that tastes tart like plain Greek yogurt, but is thinner in texture, making it drinkable. It’s also extremely versatile; you can drink kefir plain, add it to your blender to bulk up your morning smoothie, or sprinkle on some sweet toppings (honey, agave, and dark chocolate chips are all delicious) to transform the superfood into a tangy, nutritious dessert.

Why is kefir suddenly the star of the health and wellness scene? The drink is a potent source of probiotics, the live bacteria that keep things running smoothly in our digestive systems. While our guts already contains billions of bacteria, the probiotics we consume from healthy food sources like kefir ensure that the good and bad kinds stay in balance with each other.

RELATED: 9 Probiotic Foods That Aren’t Yogurt

By consuming fermented foods like yogurt, sauerkraut, kimchi, and—you guessed it—kefir, we also help keep our immune systems strong and our weight in check. And the positive effects of probiotics extend to the mind, too: research has shown that probiotics may also benefit your emotional wellbeing. Watch this video to learn more about why kefir is so good for your health. Then drink up!