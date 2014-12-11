10 Brand New Health Words You’ll Be Hearing in 2015

You know when you first heard the word âhangry" and you thought, âYES! Finally, a way to express this grumpy-starving feeling I have while I torturously wait for my takeout that was supposed to arrive 30 minutes ago!â Well, the new book, That Should Be A Word by Lizzie Skurnick ($10, Workman,Â amazon.com) gives you even more words toÂ helpÂ further define your every day life.

Check out these termsÂ from the book that just might be worth adding to your lexicon.

Stressipe

(STRES-ih-pee), n.

A dish thatâs more trouble to cook than itâs worth.

âWatching the Eastern European tea cakes sheâd spent weeks to shop and prepare correctly be gobbled in five minutes by her book group, Beverly decided to avoid stressipies from now on.â

Faultitask

(FALL-tee-task), v.

Mess up by trying to do too many things at once.

âPierreâs disastrous trip to the deck with a six-pack, two pizzas, the iPad, and their toddler was one of his wifeâs favorite tales of his faultitasking.â

Bitrayal

(bit-RAY-ul), n.

Feeling occasioned by biting into a foodstuff you thought was another flavor.

âHaving suffered bitrayal of raisin for chocolate-chip once too often, Jennifer sniffed all cookies prepurchase.â

Sobtimist

(SOB-tih-mist), n.

Cries over good fortune.

âTerry was an every-ready sobtimist, crying at everything from winning the lottery to his granddaughter baking him cookies as a surprise.â

Sipster

(SIPP-stir), n.

One who expresses hipsterness through drinks.

âThor was an inveterate sipster: You could find him waiting in 10-minute lines for hand-poured coffee as if he were picking up a Big Gulp at 7-Eleven.

Pleisure

(PLEE-zhur), n.

Joy of doing nothing.

âGeorge replaced the severe Eames chair in his summer house with a Barcalounger to attain maximum pleisure.â

Slimbiosis

(Slim-buy-OH-sis), n.

Feeling oneâs self shrinking immediately upon joining a gym or purchasing local foods.

âAs Serge considered asking the trim thirty-something b-ballers at the park if he could play, he felt himself regaining his pre-middle-aged musculature through a kind of slimbiosis.â

Canvict

(CAN-vikt), n.

One imprisoned by inability to say no.

âDiana might be such a canvict she was booked every weekend for the next two months, but Artemis had no trouble blithely blowing off whatever inane commitment her wife had agreed to."

Bitemize

(BYE-tum-eyes), v.

Count calories.

âIf she kept bitemizing his every breakfast, Robert decided he was going to add prune juice to her coffee and see how she liked that.â

Grinkles

(GRINK-uls), n.

Smile lines.

âMarta hated her grinkles until her granddaughter put her chubby hand on them and said she loved them best.â

