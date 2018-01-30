Halo Top Just Released Two New Dairy-Free and Vegan Flavors

Here's the scoop from Halo Top Creamery: On Tuesday, the brand announced the upcoming release of two new non-dairy and vegan flavors: Toasted Coconut and Vanilla Maple.

These two original flavors are part of a set that includes five other flavors. Pancakes & Waffles, Birthday Cake, Candy Bar, Chocolate Almond Crunch, and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough are “fan favorite” flavors that will be available in dairy-free form. The seven flavors will hit store freezers on Thursday, February 1.

“The secret is out!” the creamery shared on Instagram Tuesday afternoon, revealing a photo of the Toasted Coconut pint. They describe it as if it's a blast of the tropics for winter-weary ice cream fans. “Flakes of toasted coconut add a sweet surprise to this creamy coconut pint serving up tropical vibes."

As for Vanilla Maple, the brand offers this delicious description: “With a hint of maple, this game-changing pint elevates the iconic taste to another level.”

Both flavors are vegan-friendly, soy-free, made with coconut milk, and contain 12 grams of protein per pint. Toasted Coconut comes in at 320 calories per pint, and Vanilla Maple has 280 calories in each pint. Can’t make it to the store this Thursday? Order your pints online here.

In October, the Los Angeles–based creamery released its original vegan-friendly lineup, which features flavors like Peanut Butter Chocolate, Oatmeal Cookie, Sea Salt Caramel, Caramel Macchiato, Cinnamon Roll, and Chocolate Covered Banana.