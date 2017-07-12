How to Make Healthy Berry Gummies With Just 5 Ingredients

By Beth Lipton

No matter how many brands of gummy vitamins come out, we still think of those squishy, sweet bites as treats. And since gummy candies are usually full of sugar, dyes, and other less than desirable ingredients, we tend to keep them in the once-in-a-great-while category.

Until now. Here's a way to enjoy a sweet-tart gummy candy that not only satisfies the desire for a chewy, fruity treat, but does it without the chemicals and sugar crash. Plus, they're easy to make and ready quick, so you can have them when the craving strikes. Kids love them, too.

Berry Gummies

Yield: About 20

1 generous cup berries (blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, raspberries or a combo)

2/3 cup fresh lemon juice

3 Tbsp. maple syrup or honey (more if berries are tart)

Pinch of salt

3 Tbsp. grass-fed gelatin (such as Great Lakes)