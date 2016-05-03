Up Your Guacamole Game With These 5 Fresh Recipes

There’s no denying avocados are one of the most versatile fruits in the produce aisle (and yes, they are fruit). You can use them in brownies, ice cream, or simply mash them up on a slice of whole wheat toast with some sea salt and red pepper flakes. But despite the many ways you can slice and dice an avocado, good ol’ guac will always have a special place in our hearts (and stomachs). Here, five varieties of the delicious dip, from classic to tequila-infused. You’re welcome.

Classic Mexican Guacamole

Serves: 6

4 ripe avocados halved, pitted and peeled

2 Tbsp. lime juice freshly squeezed

2 Tbsp. onion minced

2 tsp. jalapeño minced

½ tsp. salt

In a small bowl, mash avocado with a fork (or potato masher) to make a slightly chunky mixture. Stir in lime juice, onion, jalapeño, and salt.

Holy Pineapple Guacamole

Serves: 8

3 ripe avocados peeled, pitted and chopped

3/4 fresh pineapple, diced

1/3 red onion, finely diced

1/4 Cilantro, chopped

2 Roma tomatoes seeded, chopped

1 jalapeño seeded, finely diced

1 lime, juiced

Salt and pepper to taste

Mash the avocados with a potato masher or with a fork. After the avocados are mashed, add the lime juice and stir. Next, add in the tomato, onion, jalapeño, and cilantro; season with salt and pepper to taste. Refrigerate and use within 24 hours. Serve the guacamole in a hollowed-out pineapple (optional). Bonus: The acids in the pineapple flesh keep your dip bright and green.

Chorizo and Chipotle Guacamole

Serves: 6

2 ripe avocados halved, pitted, peeled and diced

1/4 cup white onion chopped

1/3 cup cilantro roughly chopped

2 Tbsp. lime juice freshly squeezed

Salt to taste

2 Tbsp. chipotle chiles in adobo sauce, seeded and chopped

8 oz. Mexican chorizo fresh, uncooked, casings removed, coarsely chopped

Chips or vegetable sticks (optional)

In bowl, combine the avocados, onion, cilantro, lime juice, salt and chipotle; mash until combined but still chunky. Heat a medium sized pan over medium-high heat. Add the chorizo, with a wooden spoon, break chorizo into smaller pieces as it cooks. Cook and stir until brown and crisp, about 5 to 6 minutes. With slotted spoon, transfer chorizo onto guacamole. Service with chips or raw vegetable sticks if desired. Can be prepared up to 12 hours in advance if covered and stored in the refrigerator.

Tequila Guacamole

Serves: 8

4 ripe avocados halved, pitted, and peeled

2 oz. white onion finely chopped

2 oz. pickled jalapeños, finely chopped

2 oz. pickled carrots, finely chopped

2 oz. tequila of your choice

2 oz. vinegar from the pickled jalapeños

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1/2 lime, juiced

Dried oregano to taste

Salt to taste

Chips or tostadas (optional)

In a bowl, mix the pickled jalapeños, carrots, onions, lime juice, oregano, vinegar, and tequila; marinate for two minutes. Coarsely mash the avocados with a fork. Add the rest of the ingredients; season with salt and olive oil. Serve with chips or on tostadas.

Mediterranean Guacamole

Serves: 8

½ cup Red onion, chopped

1 Garlic clove, minced or pressed

1-2 jalapeños or serranos, seeding optional, finely chopped

½ cup fresh mint, chopped

½ cup fresh Basil, chopped

1/4 cup Lemon juice freshly squeezed

3 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp. kosher or sea salt (or to taste)

1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1 can (15.5 oz) chickpeas, about 2 cups, rinsed and drained

2 baby cucumbers, about 2 cups, diced

1/4 Sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil, chopped

1/4 cup Kalamata olives pitted, chopped

3 ripe avocados halved, pitted, meat scooped out, diced

1/4 cup Crumbled feta cheese about, about 1 oz. (or to taste)

Pita chips or pita bread to serve

Place the red onion, garlic, jalapeño, mint, and basil in a mixing bowl or molcajete; mash together with a guajolote, pestle or fork, making a coarse paste. Stir in the lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper; mash and mix again. In a large bowl, mix the chickpeas, cucumbers, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, and avocado. Add the herb and lemon mixture and toss well. Add the crumbled feta cheese on top. Serve along with pita bread, chips of your choice, or veggie sticks.

