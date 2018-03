Try this recipe: Italian Country-Style Grilled Shrimp

Large shrimp (usually 16 to 20 per pound) are best for this recipe. Smaller ones are harder to grill and get lost in the salad.

Ingredients: Honey, olive oil, shrimp, grapeseed oil, arugula, heirloom tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onion, red wine vinegar, kosher salt, black pepper, oregano

Calories: 349