How to Make Grilled Avocado

Here’s a recipe to get you thinking beyond burgers and franks at the grill. In this video, we demonstrate how to grill one of our favorite superfoods: avocado. Avocados are high in omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and vitamins. Bonus: you can pretty much apply this cooking technique to any veggie or fruit. Or take a playful approach and skewer a variety of colorful veggies and fruits and grill them into a healthy kabob.

Ingredients

1 avocado

Olive oil, brushed

Salt and pepper, to taste

Preparation

1. Peel the avocado.

2. Slice the avocado in half and pit.

3. Brush each avocado half with olive oil.

4. Put both halves face down on the grill.

5. Grill 1–2 minutes.

6. Remove from grill and add salt and pepper to taste.