Re-Energize Your Diet with This Green Smoothie Recipe

Feeling a little sluggish after too much holiday cheer? You might think about waiting until the New Year to clean up your eating habits, but there's no time like the present. Here's an easy smoothie recipe to get you started right now. This nutritious, delicious green smoothie will re-energize your diet and help you start off the day on the right foot (and the right gulp)!

Ingredients:

1 cup chopped frozen kale (or spinach)

1 frozen banana

1/2 medium pear, chopped

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

1 tsp honey

1/4 tsp cinnamon

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a blender until smooth. Enjoy!

