How to Make Green Goddess Sauce

This green goddess sauce will soon become your go-to dip, marinade, or dressing for pretty much anything. This sauce is packed with fresh herbs and citrus, giving it a flavorful boost. Watch this video from Southern Living to see how you can create this simple recipe that’s sure to be a hit at your next picnic or dinner party

Health.com
June 15, 2016

This green goddess sauce will soon become your go-to dip, marinade, or dressing for pretty much anything. This sauce is packed with fresh herbs and citrus, giving it a flavorful boost. Watch this video from Southern Living to see how you can create this simple recipe that’s sure to be a hit at your next picnic or dinner party

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up