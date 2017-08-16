3 Greek Yogurt-Based Dips That Pack Protein and Calcium

Dips aren’t just for parties. The creamy, scoopable condiments make for perfect snacks, too. But classics like spinach and artichoke dip can pack up to 720 calories per cup. Yikes. Luckily you don’t have to ditch dips forever. Making smart swaps like using yogurt instead of sour cream or cheese can drive down the fat content and still lend a rich consistency to a dip.

That’s just what we’re doing in these three slimmed-down dip recipes. Each savory snack uses Greek yogurt as a base, so it’s loaded with protein and calcium. We also add superfood ingredients like walnuts and avocado, both high in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, to create satisfying dips that are way more nutritious than the alternatives you’d find at a store or out to eat.

So, what’s on the menu? If you’re looking for something cool and refreshing, try our avocado mint dip that pairs perfectly with carrot and cucumber sticks. If you’re more in the mood for something nutty, our cucumber and walnut raita is for you. It highlights the bold and savory flavors of cumin, garlic, and lemon juice. Even better, the cucumbers contain a high water content, so even though they’re low in calories, they can help you feel full for longer.

RELATED: 8 Party-Pleasing Holiday Appetizers You Can Feel Good About Eating

One last dip we’re whipping up: a healthier caramelized onion dip. Pair the just-slightly-sweet dip with crispy pita or veggie chips for a healthier take on a classic combo that still tastes totally decadent.

Ready to dip into these tasty recipes? Watch the video above to see how simple it is to mix up the flavor-packed snacks at home. We promise your game-night guests will never know the difference.