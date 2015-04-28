8 Smoothie Bowl Recipes You’ll Love

Aside from being delicious, whipping up a smoothie bowl is an opportunity to get creative. The possibilities are endless—here are 8 tasty variations to get you started.
By now there's no doubt youâve heard about the glory of the smoothie bowl: the taste and texture of a smoothie, but with health-boosting, satisfying toppings. Aside from being delicious, whipping up one of these is an opportunity to get creative. The possibilities are endlessâbelow are just 5 tasty variations youâll love to get you started.
For each these recipes, simply blend everything together in a blender (a high-speed oneÂ works best). If the mixture gets stuck, stop the machine and shake the cup and try again, or add a little bit more liquid. Too thin? Blend in some ice cubes.
Note: These are hearty; have one as a meal or share as a snack.
Pina Colada
1 frozen banana
1 cup frozen mango chunks
2 oz. pineapple, chopped (frozen or fresh)
1 Tbsp. coconut oil
2 Tbsp. hemp seeds
1 tsp. ground ginger
1 tsp. honey
Top with unsweetened coconut.
Pro tip: When I have a fresh banana thatâs getting too ripe, I peel it, break up into pieces, wrap in plastic wrap and place in a freezer bag. That way, when I want a smoothie, I just grab one and itâs easy to unwrap and blend. (This is great for banana bread and pancakes, too; just defrost and go. Freezing them individually means I know exactly how much Iâm using.)
Also, you'll notice that I love hemp seeds in smoothie bowls; when combined with banana and water they make the bowl super-creamy without the need for milk. But if you prefer protein powder, toss that in instead (check the label; some, especially the flavored ones, are high in sugar).
Berry Good
1 frozen banana
1 cup frozen mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries)
2 Tbsp. hemp seeds
1 Tbsp. MCT oil
1 tsp. honey
Top with berries
Pro tip:Â MCT oilÂ ($20, amazon) is the same source of fat that goes into another trendy item: Bulletproof coffee. You need fat in your smoothie bowl to boost both flavor and satiety, and help with nutrient absorption. I usually toss in MCT or coconut oil, but nut butter and avocado are also great choices.
Photo: Beth Lipton
Green Monster
1 frozen banana
1 lightly packed cup torn greens (spinach or kale; I used mixed Organic Girl Super Greens)
2 oz. chopped pineapple, fresh or frozen (or Â½ cup frozen mango chunks)
1 Tbsp honey.
1 tsp. greens powder, optional (I used Sunfood Sun Is Shining powder; $35, amazon)
2 Tbsp. hemp seeds
1 Tbsp. MCT oil
Top with diced pineapple
Photo: Beth Lipton
Chocolate-Cherry
1 frozen banana
1 cup frozen sweet cherries
2 Tbsp. flax-chia blend ($6.50, amazon)
1 Tbsp. MCT oil
2 Tbsp. raw cacao powder ($11, amazon)
Top with hemp seeds andâ¦ hey, how did those dark chocolate chips get on there?
Pro tip: Add a pinch of salt to brighten the flavor. A tiny bit of salt brings out the flavor in things, doesnât make them salty. Itâs essential, even in sweet recipes.
Photo: Beth Lipton
Banana-Nut
1 frozen banana
2 Tbsp. almond butter
1 tsp. honey
1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
1/4 tsp. cinnamon
Top with a few slices of fresh banana and granola or nuts
Pro tip: If you make your own nut milk, smoothie bowls are a great place to use up the leftover pulp after you strain it.
Photo: Beth Lipton
And here are a few bonus ones I've whipped up lately:
Almond Joy
Green + tropical
Weird-looking but tasty