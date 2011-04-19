Got That? Make This: Personal Spinach Frittatas



Andrew McCaul

From Health magazine

Eggs + milk + cheddar cheese + onion + spinach = Personal Spinach Frittatas

1. Preheat oven to 400°. Coat a 12-cup muffin pan with cooking spray; set aside.

2. In a large bowl, combine 8 eggs, whisking well. Add 1 cup 1% low-fat milk and 2 ounces shredded cheddar cheese to eggs; set aside.

3. Heat 2 teaspoons olive oil in a small sauté pan. Add 1/4 of a medium red onion, chopped; cook until softened (about 5 minutes). Add 2 cups baby spinach; cook until wilted (about 2 minutes).

4. Drain water from pan; cool. Add spinach mixture and 1/4 teaspoon each of salt and pepper to egg mixture.

5. Pour mixture into prepared muffin pan; bake until tops are puffed and golden (about 30 minutes).