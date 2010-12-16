Got That? Make This: Frozen Banana Bites



Dasha Wright

From Health magazine

Banana + candy + shredded coconut + melted chocolate chips = Frozen Chocolate Banana Bites

Line a baking sheet with wax paper. Cut 4 medium bananas into 1-inch pieces, discarding ends. Place banana chunks onto baking sheet; freeze 1 hour. Crush 1/4 cup M&M’s or other crushable candy; place on a plate. Place 1/4 cup shredded coconut on another plate. In a microwave-safe bowl, melt 1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips in 30-second increments, stirring well after each, until chocolate is completely smooth.

Remove banana from freezer, dip each piece halfway into chocolate, then roll half of the pieces in crushed candy and the rest in coconut. Place banana pieces back on baking sheet; freeze an additional 15 minutes or until set. Enjoy!