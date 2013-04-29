A Recipe for Gluten-Free Trail Mix Cookies

Looking for an afternoon snack that will satisfy your sweet tooth too? Look no further!

These trail mix cookies are loaded with nuts, seeds, and chocolate, which will make your taste buds happy and ward off hunger pangs. Whether you're avoiding gluten in your diet or not, these cookies will put a smile on your face!

Ingredients:

2 cups almond flour/meal

1 stick of butter (8 tbsp), softened

1/3 cup sugar

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp baking powder

1/8 tsp salt

1/2 cup whole almonds*

1/4 cup plain M & Ms* (1 small bag - 1.69 ounces)

1/4 cup raisins*

1/4 cup chopped walnuts*

1/8 cup sunflower seeds*

* Feel free to substitute almonds, M&Ms, raisins, walnuts, and sunflower seeds for 1.25 cups of pre-made trail mix

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Mix well until batter is blended evenly. Roll batter into 1-inch balls and place on a greased baking sheet and then flatten with hand. Bake cookies for approximately 22-24 minutes until cookies are lightly browned. Remove cookies from baking sheet and allow to cool on wire rack. Eat and enjoy!

Makes approximately 2 dozen cookies

