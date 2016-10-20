4 Gluten-Free Desserts That Will Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Next time you're shopping for groceries, stock up on these new gluten-free desserts—they'll add protein-packed chickpeas to your sweet bites!
If you have Celiac disease or Non-Celiac Wheat Sensitivity (NCWS), finding desserts that don't give you a reaction can be difficult. But not to worry: those with a gluten allergy (or anyone simply trying to eat less of it) can still indulge their sweet tooth with store-bought sweets. The secret ingredient in many of the gluten-free treats on supermarket shelves? Protein-packed chickpeas! Here, four of our favorite new gluten-free desserts to keep on hand for when a craving strikes.
1
Pure Genius Provisions Deep Chocolate Brownie
Not only are these treats gluten-free and vegan, but they're also made in an allergen-free facility without nuts or soy. The good news? This doesn't mean they lack flavor: the rich, chocolate-y brownie taste will have you coming back for more.
2
Lucy's Snack 'N Go Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies
You can feel good about these chocolate chip cookies, which make for the perfect on-the-go snack.
3
Delighted By Dessert Hummus
Hummus? For dessert? Hear us out: Delighted By Dessert Hummus packs tons of protein, thanks to chickpeas, and comes in sweet flavors like brownie batter, snickerdoodle, and vanilla bean. Here's where to find it in stores.
4
Hungryroot Almond Chickpea Cookie Dough
Dreams do come true: This cookie dough can be safely eaten raw! Whether baked into yummy cookies or eaten right from the tub (no judgment), you'll get tons of nutrients from ingredients like chickpeas, sweet potatoes, and almond butter.