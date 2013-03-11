Gluten-Free Dark Chocolate-Cherry Cookies

If you're avoiding gluten in your diet, but don't want to miss out on fun and good taste when it comes to dessert, here's a sweet recipe for you!

Tina Haupert
March 11, 2013

If you're avoiding gluten in your diet, but don't want to miss out on fun and good taste when it comes to dessert, here's a sweet recipe for you!

These cookies combine dark chocolate with dried cherries and coconut flour for a delicious cookie--firm on the outside and oh-so-soft on the inside.

You won't even know it's gluten-free!

Ingredients:

  • 1 stick of butter (8 tablespoons), softened

  • 1 cup coconut flour

  • 1/2 cup brown sugar, lightly packed

  • 1/3 cup sugar

  • 1/4 tsp salt

  • 2 large eggs

  • 1 tsp vanilla extract

  • 1/2 cup dried cherries

  • 1/2 cup dark chocolate morsels

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

  2. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Mix well until batter is blended evenly.

  3. Roll batter into 1-inch balls and place on a greased baking sheet.

  4. Bake cookies for approximately 15-17 minutes until the tops start to lightly brown.

  5. Remove cookies from baking sheet and allow to cool on wire rack.

  6. Eat and enjoy!

Makes 24 cookies 

Read more:

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up