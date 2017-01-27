These Girl Scout Cookie-Flavored Pancakes Are Actually Good for You

Post by Beth Lipton

If Tagalongs—those peanut butter-and-chocolate pockets of yumminess—are your jam come Girl Scout Cookie season, but you just can't let yourself eat cookies for breakfast (even in cereal form), you are in luck: We've created a pancake recipe that incorporates that classic PB-chocolate combo, looks super appealing (chocolate chip pancakes!), is really easy to make (whip it up in a blender) and best of all, won't leave you crashed-out from sugar.

The only refined sugar in this recipe is a teeny bit found in the chocolate chips. The pancakes are also grain free. But you don't have to tell anyone they're healthy. Just serve up a pile of Tagalong-inspired flapjacks and feel good about it as you watch everyone dig in. Or save them all for yourself in the freezer; we won't judge.

By the way, there are a few ways you can customize this recipe. For one, you don't have to use the blender if you don't want to. Simply beat everything together in a bowl with a whisk, then fold in the chocolate chips.

No chocolate chips in the house? Finely chop a semisweet or bittersweet chocolate bar and fold it in (1 to 2 oz. is plenty). Prefer almond butter to peanut? Go for it.

Peanut Butter “Tagalong” Pancakes

Yield: About 16

1 cup smooth peanut butter

4 large eggs

¼ tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. salt

2 Tbsp. maple syrup

1 Tbsp. vanilla extract

¼ cup whole-milk yogurt

1/3 cup mini chocolate chips

Coconut oil, for pan