Recipe Makeover: Gingerbread Hot Chocolate

As the temperature drops and snowflakes begin to fall, there's just no better way to warm up than with a piping hot mug of cocoa!

The only problem is that the calories, fat, and sugar can add up quickly if you're not careful! An extra tablespoon of chocolate syrup, a swirl (or two or three!) of whipped cream, a drizzle of chocolate over the top—all of these seemingly harmless add-ons can amount to a less-than-stellar nutritional profile.

That's exactly why I worked hard to create a delicious and good-for-you hot cocoa recipe. I began with this Gingerbread Hot Chocolate recipe and, once done, had a drink you and your whole family can sip guilt-free this winter!

Follow the below substitutions for a drink that is full of muscle-building protein and heart-healthy antioxidants!

4 cups whole milk (I substituted this with 4 cups of plain Silk Soymilk to lower the fat and calories but keep a thick, rich taste)

1/3 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar (Try 1/3 cup organic blue agave, such as Wholesome Sweeteners, for a more natural sweetness)

8 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped (I replaced the bittersweet chocolate with 8 ounces dark chocolate—at least 70% cacao—to increase the antioxidants)

The above substitutions yielded great results! The beverage had a rich chocolate taste without overpowering the ginger, and the soymilk kept the consistency just as thick as the whole milk would have. A definite must-try for your next cold day!