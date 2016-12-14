This Gingerbread Smoothie Recipe Is Perfect for Winter Mornings

On summer mornings, it's easy to whip up a healthy smoothie full of fresh berries. But now that the days are shorter and the temperature has dropped, our thoughts are on gingerbread lattes and other seasonal treats full of warming spices. That’s why we decided to create this good-for-you wintry smoothie recipe, featuring ginger, cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg. You can throw the ingredients together on those dark, chilly mornings, and feel really good about enjoying them: Cinnamon—a staple in everyone’s spice rack—is a nutritional powerhouse, while ginger aids digestion; almond butter adds protein and healthy, satiating fats; and a tablespoon of molasses offers a host of essential minerals, and a touch of sweetness.

Gingerbread Smoothie

Serves: 1 (yield: 1¾ cups)

1 ripe banana, frozen

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

2 Tbsp. almond butter

1 Tbsp. coconut oil

1 Tbsp. molasses

1 tsp. cinnamon

½ tsp. ground ginger

¼ tsp. ground nutmeg

Pinch of ground cloves

Pinch of salt

Pinch of black pepper

Combine all ingredients in a blender; blend until smooth. Thin with additional almond milk or water, if desired.