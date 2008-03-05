Amazing (Light) Sweets From Top Chefs: Ginger-Infused Japanese Rice Pudding

Chef Ritsuko Yamaguchi spent much of her childhood in the kitchen with her mom. She’s the pastry chef at Kyotofu, a jewel-box of a restaurant in New York. Her recipe for light pudding has only five grams of fat per serving.

Prep: 35 minutes

Cook time: 90 minutes

Makes 10 servings





Ingredients:

Syrup:

1/2 cup water

2/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

Pudding:

3 tablespoons grated peeled fresh ginger

3 cups 1% low-fat milk, divided

3 cups plain soy milk

1 cup short-grain rice

1/4 cup heavy cream

10 fresh strawberries, sliced

Crystallized ginger, for garnish, optional

Instructions:

1. Syrup: In a medium saucepan, combine water and sugars. Cook over medium heat until boiling. Turn heat to low, stir, and simmer about 30 minutes. Stir occasionally.

2. Pudding: Place grated ginger in cheesecloth; tie with string. Combine milk, soy milk, and ginger tea bag in a large saucepan. Simmer over low heat for 15–20 minutes. Occasionally skim top. Remove ginger bag.

3. Stir in rice and syrup. Cook on high until mixture boils. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, uncovered, stirring often, until pudding thickens and rice is tender, about 45 minutes. Add heavy cream.

4. Spoon pudding into each of 10 cups, topping each with a strawberry slice and the ginger, if desired. (Serving size: about 3/4 cup)

Nutrition:

Calories 267 (15% from fat); Fat 5g (sat 2g, mono 1g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 12mg; Protein 7g; Carbohydrate 51g; Sugars 34g; Fiber 2g; Iron 2mg; Sodium 83mg; Calcium 138mg

