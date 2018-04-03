These Are Giada De Laurentiis' Favorite Recipes for Spring

Try this recipe: Italian Sheet-Pan Chicken With Bread Salad

Bread salad may not sound like the most interesting dish, but with a slew of herbs, spices, and juicy Italian chicken, this recipe is a great way to ring the warm weather.

Ingredients: Garlic, onion powder, fennel seeds, dried oregano, kosher salt, smoked hot paprika, vegetable juice cocktail, chicken, rustic Italian bread, Parmigiano Reggiano, cherry tomatoes, fennel bulb, fresh basil leaves, fresh lemon juice, extra-virgin olive oil

Calories: 691



Adapted from Giada’s Italy. Copyright © 2018 by GDL Foods Inc. Photographs by Aubrie Pick. Published by Clarkson Potter/ Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC.