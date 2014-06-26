Genius Idea: Temporary Recipe Tattoos

It’s time to roll up your sleeves and get cooking!



Or at least that’s what the creators of I Tradizionali are hoping you’ll do with their new temporary recipe tattoos.

The idea: Choose your recipe and apply it to your arm with a damp paper towel or cotton ball, then follow along as you cook, nixing the need to turn cookbook pages with greasy fingers and preventing potentially lethal splatters from ending up on your iPad.

The tattoos, which are available in both Italian and English, are organized into packs — currently antipasti, primi, secondi, drinks and dolci — and come with four different recipe designs. Instructions in the pack will include ingredient amounts, since the tattoo itself just gives the steps for assembling the recipe.

Courtesy I Tradizionali

While you might not be able to fit a recipe like osso buco on your forearm, you’ll find simple, illustrated recipes for dishes like date balls or spaghetti with dry tomatoes and anchovies.

And thankfully, you can do it all without having to get inked for real — just wash your arm with rubbing alcohol when you’re done.

Don’t want to wear a full recipe? Opt for another food-themed temporary tattoo from Tattly. We’ll be ordering the wine bottles, stat.