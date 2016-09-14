9 Trendy New Health Foods to Try This Fall

Pea protein"ugly" produce, donkey milk... we've had a lot of food trends on our radar lately. Three of the most popular? Cold brew coffee, anything to do with avocado (from basic avocado toast to indulgent avo brownies), and ayurvedic ingredients like turmeric and ginger.

If you've already tried (and loved) these trends, we have good news: There are now even more delicious ways to enjoy your favorite foodie obsessions. From new varieties of organic cold brew to avocado-infused popcorn, there's a food fad to fit every taste. Here, nine trendy new products to get your hands on this fall.

Organic cold brew

Chameleon Cold Brew Organic Black Coffee uses organic, fair-trade beans from Central and South America.

All grown up cold brew

Satisfy your chocolate craving with Califia Farms Cocoa Noir Cold Brew Coffee ($3 for 10.5 oz., at Whole Foods Market).

Cold brew to power your workouts

Get your pre-workout caffeine boost from Stumptown Coffee Roasters Cold Brew ($5 for 11 oz., at Whole Foods Market).

Avocado on-the-go

Turn up the heat with Hope Organic Spicy Avocado Hummus, which is made with all-organic ingredients.

Avocado, upgraded

Lesser Evil Buddha Bowl Avocado-Licious Popcorn brings heart-healthy avocado oil to your next movie night.

Workout fuel avocado

Plant-based protein and healthy fats make Daily Harvest Cacao and Avocado Power Smoothie a great recovery snack.

Ayurvedic for breakfast

Living Intentions Blueberry Blast Superfood Cereal packs antioxidant-rich acai, elderberry, maqui berry, and amla berry.

Ayurvedic snack

Way Better Ginger Sweet Potato Chips are a sophisticated take on your old vending machine faves.

Ayurvedic for after a workout

Anti-inflammatory turmeric in the protein-rich Navitas Naturals Superfood+ Turmeric Almonds may help ease achy muscles.

