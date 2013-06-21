Foodie Friday: Our Taste Test of Two New KIND Bars

Who doesn't love a good snack bar? Here at Health we happily volunteered our taste buds to sample the newest additions to Kind Bars' Nuts & Spice line--Dark Chocolate Chili Almond and Maple Glazed Pecan & Sea Salt. (Other flavors include Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt, Madagascar Vanilla Almond, Dark Chocolate Cinnamon Pecan, and Cashew Ginger Spice.)

The Maple Glazed Pecan & Sea Salt bar was easily our favorite, and reminded us of pancake breakfasts from our childhood. If that sounds too sweet, it isn't. The sea salt, pecans, and additional nuts add up to a bar that seems like a good option to have with your morning coffee.

We thought the next best was the Madagascar Vanilla Almond bar, due in part to a vanilla flavor that wasn't too strong (thankfully).

We were excited to try the Dark Chocolate Chili Almond bar, a combo of mixed nuts, dark chocolate, and a trio of cascabel, ancho, and habanero chilis. But we were a bit disappointed with the level of spice. While one editor caught a chili aftertaste, the rest of us agreed there could have been a little more kick to the bar.

The nice thing about Kind's Nuts & Spice line? Most have the same mix of fiber and protein-packed nuts: Almonds, pecans, and peanuts, while some feature cashews and walnuts. The flavors are where they spend their time getting creative.

Kind Bars are gluten-free, low in sugar, and the Nuts & Spice line is now available at grocery and drug stores nationwide.

