Foodie Friday: Our Taste Test of a New, Healthier Muffin



There's a new muffin on the market, called "Karma"ffins, which are all natural, gluten free, and supply one serving of both fruits and veggies. They pack 130 calories, 7 grams of protein, and 3 grams of fiber per muffin.

"Karma"ffins come in interesting flavors like orange cinnamon with mango, dark chocolate with banana, berry melody with coconut, and apple cinnamon with chia. Our editors tried them out, and here's our review: Overall, we found them super moist--just what we were looking for--and full of surprising flavors.

We loved the berry melody, which had chunks of raspberries on top. Some of the more surprising ingredients in these square-shaped muffins were dates, avocado, and sweet potato.

We liked the chocolate banana muffins the best because they were chocolatey, but not too rich or sweet. The apple cinnamon was less popular; at first bite it seemed flavorful--there was a kick of cinnamon--but then the flavor seemed bland.

We'd skip it in favor of flavors like berry melody and orange cinnamon, which both had sweet and fruity tastes that weren't overbearing.

If you're in the mood for a muffin, these treats are healthier than most other muffins, and the flavors and ingredients are some of the most diverse we've seen in store-bought products. "Karma"fins actually taste healthy, but, if you prefer a sweeter or lighter confection, these muffins may not be for you.

"Karma"ffins are available at Whole Foods, Tops, and online.

Read more: