Foodie Friday: We All Scream for (Guilt-Free) Ice Cream!

July is national ice cream month and it’s practically your patriotic duty to celebrate! To indulge without completely derailing your diet plan, try to avoid treats that are relatively high in calories, fat, and sugar. Aim for ice cream that has around 120 calories per serving, with 4 g of fat or less, and 15 g of sugar or less. Here are some of our favorites:

If you like to keep it simple: Skinny Cow Fudge Bar

100 calories, 1 g fat, 13 g sugar per bar

Cool, frozen, fudgy deliciousness, and a pretty good-sized portion for only 100 calories. We love that it also has 4 grams of fiber--a great bonus that helps you meet your daily goal.

If you think like a kid: Nestle Drumstick Lil’ Drums

110 calories, 4.5 g fat, 11 g sugar per cone (Vanilla Caramel Crunch)

This ice cream truck favorite has gone down a size, and you can still look forward to the chocolate-lined cone! Look for the snack size portion in a variety of flavors.

If you love a classic scoop: Edy’s Slow Churned

120 calories, 2.5 g fat, 13 g sugar per 1/2 cup (Cookies and Cream)

With 24 fun flavors to try, you may never turn to regular ice cream again. The slow churning process creates a creamy texture with less fat. We approve!

If you don’t do dairy: Clemmy’s Sorbet & Ice Cream Bars

70 calories, 3 g fat, 0 g sugar per bar (Cherry Vanilla)

These treats are lactose, sugar, and gluten free. We fell in love with the cool fruit and cream flavors, like Cherry Vanilla and Orange Cream. Yum!

Will you celebrate national ice cream month? We may continue through August!