Foodie Friday: Dos Pistolas Salsa



By Rachel Tipovski

While most of my favorite Mexican food is not so diet friendly (think cheesy enchiladas, greasy nachos), this salsa allows me to indulge in all the flavors I love, guilt free.

The product: Dos Pistolas Green Chili Salsa ($4.99; available at Whole Foods, Albertsons, and online at santoscoyfoodgroup.com)

The taste factor: The danger with most salsa is that I pair it with chips, then overdo it. But now I can fear not as I dip: This salsa may be light and fresh, but it also packs a spicy punch, making it easy (and satisfying!) to stop after just a few scoops.

The health factor: At only 9 calories per ounce, it’s the ideal way to cure a Mexican food craving. Plus, the American Heart Association even endorses it for its low sodium and calories, and the fact that it’s fat- and cholesterol-free. I love that they don’t include any preservatives, too—the ingredient list is literally this simple: tomatillos, chiles, onions, water, salt, garlic, and cilantro.

Why we love it: Making wise choices with Mexican food can often be a challenge, but Dos Pistolas salsa is as tasty as it is healthy. I liked it with a few baked tortilla chips to round out the perfect, zesty afternoon snack.