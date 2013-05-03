Foodie Friday: Carrot Cake Bars



My favorite kind of cake? Carrot cake. It’s moist, colorful, and you get to sneak in a serving of veggies (carrots, of course) plus protein (from the nuts).

You obviously can’t have cake every day, but you can have the next best thing: Carrot cake bars!

Luna just launched their new spring flavor, Carrot Cake, which has 8 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber, and only 180 calories for a guilt-free and energizing treat. This carrot cake bar is definitely a healthier alternative to real carrot cake. Specifically, it has 142 fewer calories, 4 more grams of protein, and 1.5 more grams of fiber.

It also contains calcium, vitamin D, folic acid, and iron.

At the first bite, I tasted cinnamon and you can see little specks of carrots in the bar. It was both crunchy, from the soy rice crisps, and chewy, from the raisins.

I actually wish there were more raisins! I also didn’t taste much of the walnuts, but the flavor was similar enough to carrot cake that I was happy.

Oh, and did I mention the thin drizzle of icing over the top of the bar and the light frosting coating on the bottom? It gave it a light vanilla flavor without going overboard with sweetness.

Here are a few other brands that offer Carrot cake bar varieties:

Clif Bar:

One Clif Bar has 240 calories, 10 grams of protein,and 5 grams of fiber.

Larabar:

One Larabar has 190 calories, 3 grams of protein, and 4 grams of fiber.

